"You're Going To Fall On Your Arse A Lot! It Doesn't Matter" – Careers Advice From Boss Women Over 50
This week on Refinery29, we’re filling your screens and consciousness with inspiring women over 50. Why? Because living in a culture obsessed with youth is exhausting for everyone. Ageing is a privilege, not something to dread. Welcome to Life Begins At...
Life is longer and the way we work is changing every day, but do we still have outdated ideas when it comes to ageing in the workplace? These five inspiring, successful women have navigated the male-dominated city in the 1980s, started their own businesses or embarked upon enterprises that may just change the world. They explain why getting older means ditching imposter syndrome, gaining confidence and learning from the life lessons a long career gives you. Retirement? Think again.