This is a fact: Sharp Objects shows us a community of preyed-upon women navigating the horrors of life. This is also true: Sharp Objects makes me want to drink whiskey and sway around in my apartment and maybe cry a little bit in the bathtub (but in a good way). And like every great cinematic masterpiece, a lot hinges on its ending — that final denouement. I really, really need to know that Sharp Objects will end in the way it deserves to end. Will they find the killer? Will the Sheriff and Adora (a never- better Patricia Clarkson) get together while the creepy husband puts on his creepy headphones? Will we see Camille's former catty classmates have one last meet up to drink wine, cry, and validate the living shit out of each other?