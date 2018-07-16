"Jean-Marc really wanted Wind Gap to be its own character. We looked at a lot of places and did a lot of research about the iconography of that kind of place. Certain things stuck out. The idea of a past that had faded in time, kind of like Camille. That’s a big theme, through murals and the morass of the town. Making sure that it was humid all the time, that rooms were small, that things were greasy. We started from some basic concepts like that. I’m very interested in the color and torpidness of swampy places, places that are humid and dank. That comes across in the colors of the wallpaper and the mansion. The swampy blue-greens and greasy browns of the wallpaper. Decay, basically. Decay but also a lot of flowers. It’s like when flowers start to turn. They’re still colorful, but they start to have a putridness to them."