Another big music moment in the first episode, titled “Vanish” (and if you don’t know why, I suggest you stop reading this and go watch), occurs during Camille’s road trip from St. Louis to Wind Gap (snippets of songs). Just like Chloe in BLL, Camille is dictating the soundtrack for the show, jumping from rock (Led Zeppelin’s “What Is and What Should Never Be” and “I Can’t Quit You Baby” — twice) to folk (Hurray For The Riff Raff’s “Small Town Heroes”). Later, she also drunkenly sings along to Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire” before falling asleep in her car to Zeppelin blaring again. We also learn that Camille’s mother and, have an affinity for music, playing classical music loudly on their new record player (he likes “Dietro casa” by Ludovico Einaudi and “Plus tôt” by Alexandra Stréliski). These ominous songs create an elegant mood in an otherwise hostile home — juxtaposition at its finest.