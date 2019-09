The space that the soundtrack takes up in the series feels unlike any other show currently on air. Unlike a show like Westworld , where a piano player literally dictates the plot (if you don’t watch the show, then this makes no sense; it’s fine), the characters in Sharp Objects are in directing the plot points themselves. They put on the music; they control the scene. It’s something more and more films and television shows are using, like the 2016 indie hit American Honey , where almost every song was playing in real-time during the scene. This type of soundtrack reveals a deeper side of the character because the songs interact and guide the scene in a way that makes Vallée’s world seem more vibrant and alive. It’s the one thing the show has. And it means that we, too, can find out about new music to soundtrack our own lives. Just try to tell me you aren’t also obsessed by The Acid’s “Ghost” after hearing it in the trailer for the show.