Sharp Objects Premiere Recap: Home Is Where The Murder Is

Camille packs her essentials (booze, emotional baggage, more booze) and starts the drive down from St. Louis. While she's driving down to Wind Gap, she stares at her cracked iPhone, running her fingers briskly over the jagged edges. Sharp object number 2. She listens to Led Zeppelin's “I Can’t Quit You Baby” as she arrives to the town's motel. Her presence in the room feels heavy, forlorn, and already exhausted. And she hasn't even spoken to anyone yet. Inside, she heads straight to the bathroom, filling up the tub and lining the perimeter with nips of vodka. The toilet seat keeps catching her eye, and she focuses in on it. She has another flashback — one that's difficult to place. It's not her mother's home, or her own home. There’s a custodian walking by, and then a scene with droplets of blood. This is sharp object number 3. Once in the tub, Camille remembers another scarring moment from her youth: she's floating in some river water, like she's floating now, when she hears a group of boys shooting guns. She follows them, and finds their filthy makeshift clubhouse in the woods. It's a decrepit building, full of raw meat, drying out and covered in flies, and pornographic photographs of woman having sexual acts performed on them. In the present time, Camille is out of the tub on the bed, where she masturbates in the dirty motel room, staring at herself in the reflective decorative lamp.