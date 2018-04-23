Summer is about to get real spooky, thanks to HBO's highly-anticipated new series. The first official teaser trailer for Sharp Objects is out, and honestly, we're ready to hand Amy Adams her Emmy now for all the face she is serving up.
The new trailer for Sharp Objects comes days after HBO revealed very creepy promos on Twitter, so it's no surprise that Adams' character Camille Preaker will have to deal with plenty of disturbing stuff in this limited series. In the minute-trailer alone, there's a missing girl, a possible ghost, and a very real (and very large) spider. It's clear that something awful is happening in Camille's hometown of Wind Gap, but just what, exactly, we'll have to wait until the show's July premiere to find out.
Of course, you could also read the book by Gillian Flynn first — just don't spoil any of the twists for your less-in-the-know friends. Sharp Objects is based on the Gone Girl author's novel of the same name, but its source material isn't the only fancy pedigree this new series can boast.
The upcoming HBO series was developed by Marti Noxon, a prolific producer and TV writer who boasts credits on series like UnREAL and Buffy the Vampire Slayer (Her involvement is a win for the women characters already.) Jean-Marc Vallée, who directed and executive produced Big Little Lies, will also helm Sharp Objects. Jason Blum (the man behind Blumhouse, the studio that produced Oscar-winning horror hit Get Out, as well as a slew of other genre films) will also produce the series.
It's Adams, though, that is already stealing the show — despite the fact that she doesn't actually say anything in the new trailer. Her quiet observation of the gothic hell around her is pure acting, and I can't wait until we get to see her deliver an epic Flynn monologue, too.
Check out the trailer below.
