In the old fairy tales, the prince and princess kiss, run off happily ever after, and we never hear from them again. Modern audiences aren't quite satisfied with that, though. We need sequels! Amy Adams has just raised our hopes that we may get another installment of one of the most charming modern fairy tales, Enchanted, which came out a shocking nine years ago.
"It's weird because I'm not 10 years older, so it's so strange that [the 10-year anniversary] is coming up," Adams told E! News at a Max Mara event on Tuesday. "That's so weird. I've just barely aged a day!" she joked.
Amid all the Disney princess mania of recent years, rebooting the film seems like a no-brainer, and various parties involved have mentioned the possibility of a sequel. "They've been talking about it for a while, so I really embrace and look forward to what they do and hope to be involved," Adams said.
Anne Fletcher was reportedly attached to direct as of last fall, according to Collider, with the working title of Disenchanted. But E! News points out, sadly, that no such project was included on Disney's recently announced live-action development slate. Perhaps we can enlist some helpful cartoon woodland creatures to speed things up a bit?
