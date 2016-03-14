Henry Cavill has been speaking out against fans who catcall him on the street. But, from the sounds of it, the actor has faced being treated like a piece of meat closer to home, too.
In a new interview with Marie Claire U.K., Cavill's leading lady Amy Adams admits that she's got something of a crush on her Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice co-star. Actually, her entire family does.
"I objectified poor Henry," the actress reveals. "I had to apologize to him at one point. I’m like, 'I promise I’m not that pervy.' He’s just so good to look at. My husband likes to look at him, our daughter likes to look at him… We’re just a creepy family.’
At least they're a creepy family with excellent taste in men.
"In between shots it was like, 'Put on a robe please, and make everyone feel less bad about themselves!'" Adams jokes about working with the studly Superman.
Get ahold of yourself, Lois.
In a new interview with Marie Claire U.K., Cavill's leading lady Amy Adams admits that she's got something of a crush on her Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice co-star. Actually, her entire family does.
"I objectified poor Henry," the actress reveals. "I had to apologize to him at one point. I’m like, 'I promise I’m not that pervy.' He’s just so good to look at. My husband likes to look at him, our daughter likes to look at him… We’re just a creepy family.’
At least they're a creepy family with excellent taste in men.
"In between shots it was like, 'Put on a robe please, and make everyone feel less bad about themselves!'" Adams jokes about working with the studly Superman.
Get ahold of yourself, Lois.
Advertisement