HBO's new offering is here to haunt your dreams, and it hasn't premiered yet — or even released a full-length teaser. On Friday, HBO's Twitter account released new promos for Sharp Objects, an upcoming limited series starring Amy Adams, and from the look of these moody teasers, we're in for a hellish journey.
Anyone who has read Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn's novel of the same name knew that the Sharp Objects TV series would be anything but a lighthearted good time. Sharp Objects is a twisted mystery (true crime fans should be obsessed) that peels back the layers on one very messed up family. Adams will star as protagonist Camille Preaker, a journalist who reluctantly ventures back to her hometown after a series of brutal murders rocks the sleepy community. As she unearths answers about these crimes, she is confronted with terrible truths about her own past — including the reality of what happened to her own sister years before.
If you loved The Sinner, this show is for you — and like USA Network's Jessica Biel-starring series, this one will have chilling imagery in addition to nail-biting tension.
HBO has just released promos for Sharp Objects that look like they could come from some surreal crossover of Crimson Peak and Flowers In The Attic. With no characters appearing in the promos whatsoever, the premium cable network evokes just the mood of the new series. It's enough to make your hair stand on end — especially if you have an intense fear of dolls.
The captions HBO chose to include are bone-chilling.
"Childhood bonds stand the test of time."
"We bury a lot in our past."
"We all carry some baggage."
"Going home can make you feel on edge."
"Hold onto your memories."
For those eager to get more nightmare fuel, the final promo promises the first Sharp Objects trailer.
"Welcome home. Your first look at #SharpObjects premieres this Sunday before #Westworld."
Sunday can't come soon enough — we may just get another taste of the darkest show to ever grace HBO.
