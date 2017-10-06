Can You Tell The Difference Between Amy Adams & Isla Fischer?

Isla Fischer has an announcement for the world: she is not Amy Adams, and has never been Amy Adams. This announcement specifically goes out to Lady Gaga and a random lady at IKEA.
The Confessions of a Shopaholic star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to dispel the myth that she is not the five-time Oscar nominated actress. Fischer relayed a funny story about mistaken identity that occurred at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. "The crowd parted and there was Lady Gaga and she’s heading right toward me and she says, ‘Thank you. Your performance in American Hustle, Amy, and I'm thinking, 'oh my gosh it's Lady Gaga!' I don't want to tell her the truth...So I just gracefully thanked her and bowed my head."
When the real Amy Adams showed up, Fischer worried that her ruse was going to be discovered. "I look over her shoulder and there’s Amy Adams walking into the party," she says. Fischer pointed to her and said "There’s Isla Fisher. She’s not even nominated for anything. What’s she doing here?" In all fairness, the resemblance is rather uncanny.
In a mock PSA, Isla Fischer elaborated on the difference between them. She explained that Amy Adams has auburn red hair. Isla Fischer, you see, has light auburn red hair. "Amy Adams has five Academy Award Nomations. I am a member of SAG," she says. "Amy Adams played Maya in Zero Dark Thirty. Oh wait, no. That was Jessica Chastain," she jokes, before conceding that yes, maybe they do all look alike.
Watch the video below, and get educated on who is Amy Adams and who isn't. Hint: it is not Isla Fischer.
