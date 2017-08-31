Thanks to the information dug up by Cora’s hypnosis in "Part IV," Agent Ambrose (Bill Pullman) is able to track down a woman’s dead body in the woods. The "teen or young adult" corpse has been there so long — likely three to four years, and no more than 10 — it’s essentially just a skeleton at this point. The night of Cora’s blackout was about five years ago, which is well under the decade mark. While surveying the scene of the crime, Ambrose goes for a walk to figure how the body could have ended up in the woods. This is how the officer comes upon The Beverwyck, a ritzy country club sitting on 3,000 acres of forest preserve.