What does exactly harken back to Cora’s traumatic memories is what Ambrose finds in the basement. The extremely disturbing ski masks that keep popping up in Cora’s visions are hanging in a service closet. Of the three masks Ambrose stumbles upon, the center mask is a perfect match to one that appears in two of Cora's horrifying memories. The first time we see it is in "Part IV," where it flashes on the screen right before Cora's hallucination of her own shoe crushing Maddie's chest . It then appears in "Part V," during a memory of Cora's where she has a massive bandage around her head and is cowering underneath a bed. A person in scrubs and the mask crouches down to where Cora is, leaning over a knocked-over IV pole, and asks in the creepiest voice possible, “How did you get all the way down there?” Cora is terrified of the unidentifiable person. It’s hinted this bizarre confinement is how Cora spent her two missing months in 2012, as opposed to shooting up heroin, as she originally — and inexplicably — believed.