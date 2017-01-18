Jessica Biel Is Coming Back To TV For This Creepy-Sounding Thriller Series

Jessica Biel is back for her first recurring TV role since 7th Heaven. The actress is executive producing and starring in the thriller series The Sinner, Variety reports. The show, based on a bestselling 2007 novel by Petra Hammesfahr, follows a woman in search of the motivations behind a murder she committed. Bill Pullman plays an investigator assisting her. When We Rise writer Derek Simonds wrote the first episode, and Simon Killer director Antonio Campos directed it. They and Michelle Purple are co-producing with Biel. It's the first new show USA Network has picked up this year. "From the moment Dawn [Olmstead] brought in this provocative thriller, we knew that only an exceptional creative team would realize its full potential," Jeff Wachtel, president and chief content officer of the production company NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, told The Hollywood Reporter. "Jessica, Bill, Derek and Antonio take us on an unforgettable ride." ' The spooky-sounding series doesn't have a premiere date yet.
