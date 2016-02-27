Cue the nostalgia: The cast of 7th Heaven reunited on Friday night. The Camden clan met up in West Hollywood to celebrate the soft opening of Jessica Biel's new restaurant, Au Fudge.
Beverley Mitchell, who played Reverend Lucy Kinkirk on the beloved series, posted the sweet photo of her television family on Instagram.
Of course, Barry Watson, Mackenzie Rosman, and Catherine Hicks came to support their restaurateur co-star as well.
However, actor Stephen Collins was noticeably absent. Collins, who played patriarch Eric Camden, is being investigated by the New York Police Department for allegedly confessing to exposing himself to young girls. He also reportedly confessed to "one moment of touching," where he placed one of the victim's hands on his exposed penis.
His estranged wife, Faye Grant, recorded the impromptu confession, which was obtained by TMZ.
So, it's unsurprising that he chose not to make an appearance on Biel's big day.
1st time in 8 yrs Joy, laughs! Dave,Preg @beverleymitchel,me, @JessicaBiel,@realBarryWatson, Cath. No @mack_smack pic.twitter.com/IuU2Jaw3Tr— Stephen Collins (@StephenCollins) September 17, 2014
