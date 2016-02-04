theskimmWell good morning @JessicaBiel. #UpWiththeSkimm #SkimmLife Name: Jessica Biel Job: Mama Bear, actress, producer, wannabe alpinist, consummate student of the @WomanCareGlobal #ThenWhoWill campaign. What time do you get up? It varies but I would say always (2) hours before I’d really like to. How many times do you snooze? I’m not a snoozer. Never have been. Wish I was but I would never get up if I did. I do snooze periodically throughout the day during any sort of boring conversation. Do you snore? I don’t think so. And even if I did, my dog Tina snores so loudly that no one would ever know if I did. Thanks T. 3 things you can't live without in the AM? Yoga. Eating breakfast with my kid. Listening to Erykah Badu while I eat with my kid. We love her. Favorite line from theSkimm recently? “What to say to your niece who just found out about Santa? It’s OK. The Nazi Gold Train isn’t real either. What's your morning drink? Bullet Proof Decaf Coffee. Who do you let speak to you before coffee? Wait... is that an option? Complete the sentence: Woke up like this: Disheveled, running late, doing too many things at once and underperforming all of them; but pretty thrilled about mediocrity! Could be a lot worse, guys. A lot worse.

