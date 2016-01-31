Definitive Proof That Justin Timberlake Is The Greatest Dancer Of Our Time

It's hard to deny that Justin Timberlake is a unilaterally talented dude. He sings. He acts. And of course, he dances. That last part might be our favorite piece of his triple-threat status.



Which is why — in honor of the former boy band star's 34th birthday on January 31 — we've pulled together some of our favorite JT choreography moments. Get ready to see some serious hip rolls, some Gene Kelly-style softshoe action, and some "Single Ladies" moves that will definitely make you want to get your own wiggle on.



Without further ado, we give you: 19 times Justin Timberlake's moves made us feel things. We wholly suspect that you will, too.

