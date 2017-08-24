After weeks of not knowing what’s real, what’s imagined, and whether Cora even knows the difference, "Part IV" finally starts to give viewers answers about the night that began this entire ordeal: July 3rd, 2012. The episode follows Cora as she tries to retrieve her memories of July 4th weekend and figure out why she resurfaced at a Poughkeepsie detox center two entire months later. Disturbingly, the time between both events is completely blank.