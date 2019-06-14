It's no secret that true crime has an indelible place in the pop culture canon. The success of shows like The People Vs. O.J. Simpson and Making A Murder prove that no matter the cultural weather, the world is interested in criminal acts. New to this canon, though, are podcasts. The audio-only medium is new to the entertainment world in general — in fact, the word "podcast" is but 13 years old. The medium did not immediately take to true crime. For a while, newsy broadcasts like This American Life dominated the podcast world.
And then there was Serial. The WNYC-produced podcast sunk its teeth into a decades-old case that had been solved long ago, and it seemed that everyone was listening. (There are not one, but two excellent sketches parodying the podcast, which, if you ask me, cements its relevance.) Serial gave birth to a whole range of crime-themed delicious listening. Today, there's a track for every palate. Love comedy? We've got humorous crime podcasts. Love the details? This one is so thorough you'll feel like you just left a college class. Interested in only Hollywood murders? Oh, boy, there are bunches.
Ahead, find the top true crime podcasts on the market right now.