And then there was Serial. The WNYC-produced podcast sunk its teeth into a decades-old case that had been solved long ago, and it seemed that everyone was listening. (There are not one, but two excellent sketches parodying the podcast, which, if you ask me, cements its relevance.) Serial gave birth to a whole range of crime-themed delicious listening. Today, there's a track for every palate. Love comedy? We've got humorous crime podcasts. Love the details? This one is so thorough you'll feel like you just left a college class. Interested in only Hollywood murders? Oh, boy, there are bunches.