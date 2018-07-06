“It's tricky. Each one has a different quality to them, you know. Growing up, my parents were both teachers. My dad taught film and theater, and my mom taught reading. I grew up toggling back and forth between those worlds: My mom was always putting a book in my hand and talking about how novels were constructed, and my dad was always telling me about how movies and TV were put together. I was always very comfortable with those worlds and never favored one over the other. I was never taught to believe that one was better than the other necessarily. I always loved them both. Kind of, very deeply.