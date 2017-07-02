It's no secret that the movie industry is unfairly male-dominated. From sexism to pay inequality, there are major issues in the way women are treated in Hollywood. On Tuesday (June 27) of this week, actress Michelle Rodriguez called out the Fast & Furious franchise for not catering to their female stars and even threatened to leave the series.
"I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one. Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise," she said on Instagram. Yesterday (July 1), Rodriguez reunited with her costar Vin Diesel and went on to clarify that she actually wasn't referring to him in her comment. "Vin, for many years you've been the biggest supporter of strong women, and I've always appreciated that about you throughout the years," the star explained in an Instagram video. "And just know that if I ever post anything, that's not you I'm talking to you."
Diesel also added in the caption: "Proud of Our saga... but we must try to reach higher each time. The challenge is what makes it fun and exciting. Its also why this saga has reached the level that it has... you have been the best fans in film history and we are forever grateful... Dom and Letty."
It's definitely time the series' showrunners take her grievances more seriously. "Charlize Theron is, I think, the most powerful villain this franchise has ever seen," she told Entertainment Tonight. "In order for me to be a part of the franchise in the future, they need to up the ante on the females. I mean, it's like a sausage factory in this thing."
This isn't the first time Rodriguez has publicly taken a stand on this issue. "I’ve been making movies with Jordana, who plays the sister of Dom Toretto, for 16 years and I can count on one hand how many lines I’ve had to her," she shared with Entertainment Weekly back in May. "I think that’s pathetic and it’s lack of creativity."
A ninth installment is scheduled for 2019, so hopefully the producers get their act together by then.
