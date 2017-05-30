Here's the thing, and why I think this poster doesn't land the way the movie hoped — hasn't it always been about the dudes? Sure, we've swapped one set of genitals for another, but like the boys in middle school who would draw crude penises on random pages in my notebook for me to find later, or the man on the subway who whips it out when he thinks women aren't looking, or the explicit pictures that arrive after you accidentally add the wrong person on Snapchat, I don't think this was done for me. You can't just swap out the body part that's being objectified and expect it to be the same, because male and female bodies have different connotations — especially in Hollywood.