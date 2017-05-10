What would a Johnson presidency look like? More inclusive leadership, openness to criticism, and absolutely no immigration bans. "When there's a disagreement, and you have a large group of people that you're in a disagreement with — for example, the media — I feel like it informs me that I could be better," he said, alluding to Trump's opposition to the "fake news" mainstream media. "And I feel like one of the qualities of a great leader is not shutting people out. I miss that part. Even if we disagree, we've got to figure it out. Because otherwise I feel, as an American, all I hear and all I see in the example you're setting is ‘Now I'm shutting you out. And you can't come.’" He continued, "The responsibility as president—I [would] take responsibility for everyone. Especially when you disagree with me. If there's a large number of people disagreeing, there might be something I'm not seeing, so let me see it. Let me understand it."