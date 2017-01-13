You know, if Hollywood were to go through one of those equal opportunity employer tests — bestowed on even the smallest businesses — I'm convinced it would fail. One week it's whitewashing characters. The next its anti-equal pay. Though, its latest offense is pretty mindboggling. The Center of the Study of Women in Television and Film at San Diego State University released a report on the number of women who work behind the camera. This year's "Celluloid Ceiling" report stated: "In 2016, women comprised 17% of all directors, writers, producers, executive producers, editors, and cinematographers working on the top 250 domestic grossing films. This represents a decline of 2 percentage points from last year and is even with the percentage achieved in 1998." That's right, when speaking numbers, the amount of female directors, cinematographers, producers and so on haven't grown in Hollywood since Armageddon and The Big Lebowski were on the big screen. It also revealed that only 7% of Hollywood's directors were women. While those are some of the saddest numbers in terms of gender diversity, it puts everything into perspective. If 93% of the directors churning out films are men, then naturally those films will lack a depth that reflects the times. It also explains why the numbers aren't doing so great. Thankfully, women are out there. And they're producing, directing, writing some pretty badass stuff. The future is bright.
