With the digital release of Fast 8, star Michelle Rodriguez is celebrating — but there's a catch. The 38-year-old, who's appeared in five films in the popular franchise, took to Instagram to shout-out the release of the eighth installment, as well as give the creators somewhat of an ultimatum: show women love, or she's out.
As a woman, she's already at a disadvantage in Hollywood. Combine that with being a woman on the set of an action movie, and you've got double the struggle. Rather than suffer, Rodriguez decided to do something about it, and her post on Instagram sends a pretty strong message that it's time for Hollywood to catch up with the times.
Advertisement
"F8 is out digitally today," the caption reads. "I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one. Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise. It's been a good ride & Im grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years... One Love."
For people who know Rodriguez, this isn't a bombshell. She's previously spoken to Entertainment Weekly about the lack of women in the franchise.
"I’ve been making movies with Jordana, who plays the sister of Dom Toretto, for 16 years and I can count on one hand how many lines I’ve had to her," she told the outlet. "I think that’s pathetic and it’s lack of creativity."
She realized that the only way she can change things — or at least, the only way people will listen — is by doing something drastic.
"At the end of the day, the only leverage I have as an individual is my participation," she explained in the interview. "That’s the only leverage I ever use with anything. It’s like, look, this doesn’t agree with my ethics, morals. My heart doesn’t feel right doing this in front of millions of people, so I can always oblige myself and depart because money, to me, isn’t as important as my lines that you’re not allowed to cross."
Let's hope the franchise comes to their senses so we can see Rodriguez, and many other women, in the films for years to come.
Advertisement