The #MeToo movement isn’t a witch hunt. At best, it’s a public warlock tagging program.— Jennifer Wright (@JenAshleyWright) January 13, 2018
Woody Allen is still making movies, Dustin Hoffman is still making movies, Harvey Weinstein isn't in jail, James Franco just won a critics choice award.— Jade (@JadeBurnam) January 13, 2018
What's a witch hunt is women who lost their jobs, opportunities, housing, and lives for not letting a man cop a feel.
“A bit of a witch hunt” - and worse, his stand was for Garrison Keillor, whose story he told in great detail without ever mentioning (or perhaps knowing) that version was only the one Keillor told.— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 13, 2018
Also stop making the same damn movie every year. https://t.co/PEqT7d45nT
Whenever the #metoo campaign is described as a ‘witch hunt’ I’m like: YOU USED TO DUNK US IN WATER TO SEE IF WE HAD MAGICAL WITCHY POWERS AND IF WE FLOATED THEN YOU KILLED US ANYWAY BECAUSE WE WERE FEMALES WHO OWNED CATS AND CRIED ONCE. YOU WANT A WITCH HUNT?! IT CAN BE ARRANGED— Nicola Thorp (@nicolathorp_) January 13, 2018
all these men saying it’s a “witch hunt” and yet we haven’t been allowed to throw any of them in a pond— Abby Tomlinson (@twcuddleston) January 13, 2018