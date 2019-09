When asked by the show's host, Ryan Tubridy, to elaborate on his depiction of the movement devoted to helping survivors of sexual violence, the actor cited Garrison Keillor's recent dismissal from Minnesota Public Radio as an example of someone unfairly affected by women coming together to name names. "There are some famous people being suddenly accused of touching some girl's knee, or something, and then suddenly they've been dropped from their program," Neeson said. Keillor has been accused of inappropriate behaviour by someone who worked with him. He approached an Associated Press reporter hours before MPR announced their plans to fire him, not only breaking the news but defending himself. His accusations are unique because neither MPR nor the woman mentioned have shared specifics about the multiple allegations which leaves only one side of the story being told – his own.