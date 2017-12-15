Dustin Hoffman Accused Of Exposing Himself To A Minor

Actor Dustin Hoffman has been accused of exposing himself to a minor, and is additionally accused of sexually assaulting two more women, reports Variety. Two women have gone on the record with their names, while the third woman is remaining anonymous at this time.
Cori Thomas alleges that she was in high school with Hoffman's daughter, Karina Hoffman, and the two were friends. Thomas says after an outing with Dustin and Karina, he asked Thomas to wait for her parents to pick her up in his hotel room. From there, Thomas alleges that he left the room, and came back wearing a towel, which he removed.
"He was standing there naked. I think I almost collapsed, actually. It was the first time I had ever seen a naked man. I was mortified. I didn’t know what to do. And he milked it. He milked the fact that he was naked. He stood there. He took his time," said Thomas.
Two more women allege similar kinds of misconduct from Hoffman while working on the movie Ishtar. They both say that Hoffman penetrated them digitally with others in the room. Melissa Kester alleges that the incident occurred in a recording studio, while the anonymous woman claims that Hoffman assaulted her in the back of a station wagon, then coerced her into sexual activity later on.
She claims that the assault in the car was not consensual. When asked if the subsequent sexual activity was consensual, she replied, "I don't know." Hoffman was not made available to Variety for comment.
Hoffman has been accused of sexual misconduct by other women. Kathryn Rosetter described months of harassment while they worked on a play in the mid-eighties. In an essay for the Hollywood Reporter published November 1, actress Anna Graham Hunter alleged that Hoffman harassed her on the set of Death of a Salesman when she was 17. When reached, Hoffman offered the following statement to THR: "I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am."
In a new op-ed that appeared in Thursday's L.A. Times, Graham Hunter wrote about the arduous process involved in getting her story published.
Before the latest allegations emerged, comedian and late-night show host John Oliver confronted Hoffman on a panel about them. "It's not reflective of who I am' — it's that kind of response to this stuff that pisses me off," said Oliver. "Because it is reflective of who you were."
Refinery29 has reached out to Hoffman, Kester, and Thomas for comment.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call theRAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
