Dustin Hoffman Accused Of Exposing Himself To A Minor

Hoffman has been accused of sexual misconduct by other women. Kathryn Rosetter described months of harassment while they worked on a play in the mid-eighties. In an essay for the Hollywood Reporter published November 1 , actress Anna Graham Hunter alleged that Hoffman harassed her on the set of Death of a Salesman when she was 17. When reached, Hoffman offered the following statement to THR: "I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am."