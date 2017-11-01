Dustin Hoffman Has Been Accused Of Sexual Harassment: Read His Response

The past few weeks have been filled with bombshell reports of men in Hollywood acting inappropriately. The latest man facing accusations of sexual misconduct is Dustin Hoffman, whom Anna Graham Hunter claims harassed her on a movie set when she was 17.
Hunter explains in an essay for The Hollywood Reporter that at the time, she was working as a production assistant on the TV movie Death of a Salesman.
"He was openly flirtatious, he grabbed my ass, he talked about sex to me and in front of me," Hunter wrote. "One morning, I went to his dressing room to take his breakfast order; he looked at me and grinned, taking his time. Then he said, 'I'll have a hard-boiled egg… and a soft-boiled clitoris.' His entourage burst out laughing. I left, speechless. Then I went to the bathroom and cried."
Hunter's essay also includes "dispatches" she wrote to her sister while working on the set in 1985. The dispatches include an account of Hoffman allegedly asking her if she'd had sex the previous weekend. In one note, Hunter calls the actor "a lech." She also writes that her supervisor on the film told her that "for the sake of the production, we have to sacrifice some of our values and just let it roll over our heads."
Hunter also writes that she feared she'd be fired after she hit Hoffman when he allegedly groped her.
For his part, Hoffman issued the following statement to The Hollywood Reporter: "I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am."
