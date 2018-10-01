Why At 31, Cynthia Erivo Is Already A Legend In the Making

Cynthia Erivo turns 32 in January, but she’s already this close to EGOT status. With a Grammy, Emmy, and Tony on her mantle, this London-born singer and actress just needs that Oscar. And, following her revelatory, star-making lead role on Broadway’s The Color Purple, her journey to cinematic dominance is well underway: This fall, moviegoers can see her hold her own with Chris Hemsworth, Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm and others in the thriller Bad Times at the El Royale, and alongside Viola Davis and Liam Neeson in 12 Years a Slave director Steve McQueen’s Widows. And, yes, pre-production has already begun on Harriet, in which Erivo plays none other than Harriet Tubman.