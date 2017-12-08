Bryan Singer Accused Of Raping Teen Just Days Following His Firing On Queen Biopic

The details of the alleged assault are horrific, with Sanchez-Guzman claiming that Singer hit him in the face with his penis before "forcibly anally penetrating" him, despite his numerous pleas to stop. It wasn't until after Singer was done that he told Sanchez-Guzman he was a producer who could help kickstart his career in entertainment. He also reportedly said that should the teen come forward, he had the connections and ability to "hire people who are capable of ruining someone's reputation."