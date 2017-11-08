Kevin Spacey Has Been Accused Of Groping 18-Year-Old Teen In A Bar

There's another allegation of sexual assault against House of Cards star Kevin Spacey. It follows nine other allegations, ranging from inappropriate sexual conduct to assault and groping. Buzzfeed News reported on the latest allegation, this time from a then-18 year-old boy.
The anonymous victim's story was told by his mother, Heather Unruh. She is a former Boston Channel 5 TV news anchor. She held a conference today with lawyer Mitchell Garabedian to discuss what happened. Garabedian's office represents victims of sexual abuse and assault, per their website. He represented victims of Catholic school sexual abuse in the early 2000s. That story formed the basis of the film Spotlight, which won Best Picture at the Oscars in 2015.
The alleged incident took place last year at a restaurant in Nantucket, Massachusetts. Unruh says her son was "star struck" to meet Spacey at the restaurant. She says that Spacey purchased alcoholic drinks for her child, who was not legally able to drink. At that point, he reached and touched the boy's genitals.
A restaurant worker saw this incident and told that boy to escape when Spacey had gone to use the bathroom. "Shame on you for what you did to my son," said Unruh. She contacted police at the time of the alleged incident, but her son did not feel comfortable coming forward. Unruh further adds that she filed a police report last week, though Buzzfeed News notes that the police department will not confirm or deny the report, as sexual assault reports are confidential per Massachusetts state law.
Chillingly, Unrhue also added that "I know at least one other person who was on Nantucket who was also a target of Spacey." The Boston Globe confirms that Spacey was on Nantucket island in summer 2016.
Kevin Spacey is currently seeking "evaluation and treatment," according to a statement provided to People by Spacey's representation.
