Kevin Spacey Cut From $40 Million Movie In An Unprecedented Move

Update: Kevin Spacey will no longer star in Ridley Scott's upcoming film All The Money In The World, which is set to debut on December 22, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Instead, THR reports that actor Christopher Plummer will take on the film's leading role.
According to Deadline, "the cast and crew of the film, and Sony Pictures, unanimously agreed to re-shoot all of Spacey’s scenes, with Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams’ cooperation part of the mix." The outlet also reports that everyone involved still hopes to release the film next month on its original premiere date, December 22.
Advertisement
The decision, while risky, comes as even more allegations against Spacey are brought to light. On Wednesday, a former Boston-based news anchor alleged that Spacey groped her 18-year-old son's genitals at a restaurant. Her account brings the total number of allegations levied against the former House of Cards actor to at least 10.
This story was last updated on Nov. 7, 2017.
Update: CBS is the latest company to pull away from Kevin Spacey. According to Deadline, Spacey, who hosted the Tony Awards earlier this year on the network, has been booted from an already recorded special honoring the The Carol Burnett Show's 50th anniversary.
Deadline reports that the former House of Cards actor was originally slated to appear in a number with Burnett, Kristin Chenoweth, and Bernadette Peters. It's a shame he had to ruin the performance, because those three women are fire.
CBS doesn't seem too thrilled to have to talk about Spacey, either.
"Kevin Spacey will not be included in the Carol Burnett special," the Eye said in a statement obtained by Deadline.
This article was originally published on Nov. 6, 2017.
More Hollywood institutions are starting to distance themselves from actor Kevin Spacey, who has recently been accused of sexual harassment and assault.
According to Variety, Sony Pictures confirmed on Monday that it would no longer be premiering the All the Money in the World at the American Film Institute film festival later this month.
"All the Money in the World is a superb film and more than worthy of its place of honor in the AFI Fest," Sony Pictures said in a statement obtained by Variety. "But given the current allegations surrounding one of its actors and out of respect for those impacted, it would be inappropriate to celebrate at a gala at this time. Accordingly, the film will be withdrawn."
Advertisement
Sony, who didn't acknowledge Spacey by name, also recognized that hundreds of others "worked tirelessly and ethically on this film," and that the company had made the decision to go forward with its theater release on December 22.
"It would be a gross injustice to punish all of them for the wrongdoings of one supporting actor in the film," the statement continued.
Since Anthony Rapp alleged he was assaulted by Spacey at age 14, other actors and crew members have shared their own disturbing encounters, prompting colleagues and businesses to sever ties with the once admired performer. In addition to losing his International Emmy Founders Award, two of Spacey's projects for Netflix were recently axed; the company confirmed earlier this month that the actor would no longer star in House of Cards and that his upcoming film Gore would no longer be released.
As of now, it's unclear what will become of film Billionaire Boys Club, which is currently in post-production and stars Spacey, Ansel Elgort, Emma Roberts, and Billie Lourd; though, I wouldn't be too surprised if the projected 2018 release was delayed.
Spacey isn't the only high-profile man in Hollywood learning that his actions have grave consequences. Following similar allegations of sexual misconduct, NBC News ended its relationship with journalist Mark Halperin, the fashion industry shunned infamous photographer Terry Richardson, and The Weinstein Company fired Harvey Weinstein.
But are these punishments meant to last? Though many have denounced the actions of men like Woody Allen and Roman Polanski, they've managed to remain powerful and influential figures in the entertainment industry. If we truly want to end rape culture, we can't let anyone, no matter how talented, off the hook so easily.
Advertisement