Harvey Weinstein Is Suing The Company That Fired Him

Weinstein's attorneys demanded access to all Weinstein Company records on October 18. This request included all emails sent to and from Harvey Weinstein's company email, his employment agreement from October 20, 2015 (including any amendments), and his complete personnel and employment file. In light of the internal investigation, an open discrimination investigation by the New York Attorney General, and a $5 million civil suit from one of the women he allegedly assaulted, Weinstein and his attorneys argue that the documents are necessary for him to defend himself