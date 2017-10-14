Bob Weinstein Wants To Erase His Brother From Every Aspect Of Their Company

Bob Weinstein is attempting to pick up the pieces and keep The Weinstein Company afloat after his brother Harvey Weinstein was fired following dozens of accusations of sexual harassment and assault. In a lengthy interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bob had a lot to say about his brother's actions.
Bob Weinstein claims that his "sick and depraved" brother "is out for good." Despite what rumors might be circulating, the younger Weinstein brother assured THR that the company was not up for sale. They are in the process of renaming and rebranding, both professionally and personally.
In the interview, Bob made numerous attempts to separate himself from the reputation of his brother saying, "This brother is not that brother. This brother made just as much money, ran a successful division, more successful financially than Harvey's. But I'm a different guy and I run it differently..." At every opportunity, he made it clear that his relationship with his brother was virtually nonexistent. They ran separate branches of the company, and he did not spend time with him personally. He believes that his brother should be completely held responsible for his actions which in his opinion includes being removed from the Academy.
As the news of Harvey Weinstein's serial, predatory behavior toward women came to light, one-third of his all-male board resigned from their positions at The Weinstein Company. His brother is left to try and keep the company from going under. Since the countless sexual harassment allegations became public, The Weinstein Company has lost a number of projects: Disney is dropping them as producers on a movie, Lin-Manuel Miranda wants to purchase back the rights for a movie adaptation of In The Heights, and Amazon canceled production of an untitled drama series with David O. Russell but plans to move forward with series The Romanoffs without the involvement of TWC.
One thing Bob Weinstein did admit to having prior knowledge of was his brother's cheating. While he claims that he didn't know of the predatory nature of his brother's misconduct, he asserted that Harvey's philandering was pervasive. "Harvey was a bully, Harvey was arrogant, he treated people like shit all the time. That I knew," he told THR.
In one of the most troublesome moments of Bob Weinstein's interview with THR, the Hollywood executive claims he tolerated his brother's inappropriate behavior because "it didn't rise to a certain level." It begs the question, what is that level? In a noteworthy interview by the BBC show Newsnight with Emma Thompson, the award-winning actress asked this very question. "Do they all have to be as bad as him to make it count?" she responded to the interviewer when speaking about Harvey Weinstein as an example of the toxic masculinity endemic to the industry. She continued, "Does it only count if you really have done it to loads and loads and loads of women? Or does it count if you have only done it to one woman once?"
