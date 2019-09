Bob Weinstein Wants To Erase His Brother From Every Aspect Of Their Company

In one of the most troublesome moments of Bob Weinstein's interview with THR, the Hollywood executive claims he tolerated his brother's inappropriate behavior because "it didn't rise to a certain level." It begs the question, what is that level? In a noteworthy interview by the BBC show Newsnight with Emma Thompson, the award-winning actress asked this very question. "Do they all have to be as bad as him to make it count?" she responded to the interviewer when speaking about Harvey Weinstein as an example of the toxic masculinity endemic to the industry . She continued, "Does it only count if you really have done it to loads and loads and loads of women? Or does it count if you have only done it to one woman once?"