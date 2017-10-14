Bob Weinstein Wants To Erase His Brother From Every Aspect Of Their Company

In the interview, Bob made numerous attempts to separate himself from the reputation of his brother saying, "This brother is not that brother. This brother made just as much money, ran a successful division, more successful financially than Harvey's. But I'm a different guy and I run it differently..." At every opportunity, he made it clear that his relationship with his brother was virtually nonexistent. They ran separate branches of the company, and he did not spend time with him personally. He believes that his brother should be completely held responsible for his actions which in his opinion includes being removed from the Academy.