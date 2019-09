Amid New Allegations & Campaign Donation Returns, Harvey Weinstein's Legal Advisor Resigns

Among those expressing their disapproval through action is MSNBC's Morning Joe co-host, Mika Brzezinski, announcing that she wants out of her three-book deal with Weinstein Books unless Harvey Weinstein resigns. In a series of three tweets reported by Deadline, Brzezinski had this to say: “Harvey Weinstein needs to resign from his companies, face his sickness, and go into a long, self-imposed exile. Authors, actors, and moviemakers should not work for any Weinstein company until he resigns. Not a close call. I have a three-book deal with Weinstein Books, through Hachette. I can’t go forward with those books unless Harvey resigns.”