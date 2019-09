Rose McGowan & Other Celebrities Respond To Kevin Spacey Coming Out Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

In addition, GLAAD and NARAL criticized the timing of Spacey's announcement . "Coming-out stories should not be used to deflect from allegations of sexual assault," Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. "This is not a coming-out story about Kevin Spacey, but a story of survivorship by Anthony Rapp and all those who bravely speak out against unwanted sexual advances. The media and public should not gloss over that."