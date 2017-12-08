Bryan Singer Accused Of Raping Teen Just Days Following His Firing On Queen Biopic

BuzzFeed reports that on Thursday, Cesar Sanchez-Guzman sued Singer for allegedly raping him in 2003, when he was just 17 years old.
The lawsuit, obtained by BuzzFeed, alleges that Singer and then-teenaged Sanchez-Guzman met while attending a yacht party near Seattle hosting a number of young gay men. Sanchez-Guzman claims that shortly following their introduction, Singer "lured" him into a room and "forced him into acts of oral and anal sex."
The details of the alleged assault are horrific, with Sanchez-Guzman claiming that Singer hit him in the face with his penis before "forcibly anally penetrating" him, despite his numerous pleas to stop. It wasn't until after Singer was done that he told Sanchez-Guzman he was a producer who could help kickstart his career in entertainment. He also reportedly said that should the teen come forward, he had the connections and ability to "hire people who are capable of ruining someone's reputation."
The lawsuit claims that the encounter and threats have had a lifelong impact, including emotional, physical, and mental suffering.
Earlier this week, 20th Century Fox fired Singer from directing the Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, citing "unexpected availability" at the London-based set and a bad working relationship with the film's lead, Rami Malek. Singer has since fired back at the studio, claiming in a statement that he had been busy taking care of a parent, "which ultimately took a serious toll on my own health."
"Unfortunately, the studio was unwilling to accommodate me and terminated my services," the statement read. "This was not my decision and it was beyond my control."
The studio has since replaced Singer with director Dexter Fletcher.
As more women continue to share their stories of sexual harassment and assault, it's important to remember that the issues aren't gendered. Over the past few months, men like Anthony Rapp and Terry Crews have discussed their own experiences, inspiring countless others to come forward as well. Though talking about rape culture can be difficult, it's essential in creating a safer world for people of all genders.
If you have experienced sexual violence of any kind, please visit Rape Crisis or call 0808 802 9999.
