The Surprises & Snubs Of The 2019 BAFTA Nominations

Let's start with Bohemian Rhapsody. It's fine. It's an enjoyable film (if you're into that sort of thing) but it's also not all that. I'm sorry. Queen are great, Freddie Mercury deserved a better film and the bad taste left by the controversy it attracted ( director Bryan Singer was fired from the project when allegations of rape surfaced and the film was criticised for glossing over much of Mercury's life, save for a fleeting reference to his bisexuality ) still lingers. So when it beat the likes of Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman and If Beale Street Could Talk at the Golden Globes last week, we were quite taken aback, to say the least. And, not being funny, but how did it slip into the running and Widows didn't?