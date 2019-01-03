The 2019 Nominees For The BAFTA Rising Star Award Are The Most Exciting Yet

Twenty-five-year-old Wright, who is Guyanese-born but brought up in Tottenham, north London, wowed audiences in some of the most popular British TV dramas – including Top Boy, Humans, Doctor Who and Black Mirror (for which she was nominated for an Emmy) – but it was the British actor's role as Shuri in Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War that catapulted her to superstardom.