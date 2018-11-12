It looks like Hollywood took one look at Twitter and decided to make a movie with our dream cast: John Boyega and Letitia Wright are slated to star in a sci-fi romance that is pretty much a blend of all of your favourite things, according to Deadline. It's the best part of Star Wars combined with the best part of Black Panther mixed with a dash of...terror.
When you take a closer look at the plot of Hold Back The Stars, based on the book by Katie Khan, it's actually a high-stakes drama set in outer-space that looks like it will be as sweet as it is heartbreaking. Mike Cahill will direct the story of a man and a woman, played by Boyega (who plays Finn in the recent Star Wars installments) and Wright (who played Shuri in both Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War), who are trapped in space with only 90 minutes of oxygen remaining, and use the time to reflect on their Earthly romance.
Christy Hall is slated to write the story, with Shawn Levy's 21 Laps producing. Not many other details are known, such as when production begins and when we can expect the feature to land in movie theatres, but this is exactly the fuel the Star Wars and Marvel fandoms need to keep them going while we wait for Stars Wars and Black Panther to return.
