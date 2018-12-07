To say that Sorry To Bother You is 100% enjoyable is a lie. The performances — Stanfield and Thompson's in particular — are fantastic, and the score, by Merrill Garbus of Tune-Yards is super-charged. But Riley isn't here to please — there are scenes that will make you cringe low in your seat, squirming with discomfort, while others will provoke gasps and open-mouthed shock. That's fine. Give in to it. The best part of Sorry To Bother You is that it feels unlike anything else, an almost DIY labor of love (the seams show, but it feels intended) with a message that packs a punch. Sometimes it's messy, and it's often weird, but it's always riveting.