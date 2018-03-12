If you haven't been stalking the IMDb pages for this year's most impressive stars, then Sorry to Bother You may seem to be good to be true. A funny, witty, social commentary film debut from the legendary rapper and performer Boots Riley, starring Lakeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson, and Armie Hammer? That sounds like a dream — a dream come true.
It may seem a little brash to label this film a "masterpiece" just from a trailer and some promotional posters (which, stick around for those at the bottom of this post), but there is something magical — and definitely supernatural — happening in this film. Mostly because it's just so damn weird.
Written by Riley, Sorry to Bother You follows the experiences of Cassius Green (Stanfield) a telemarketer living in a garage in present-day Oakland — or rather, a slightly-off version of present-day Oakland — whose life changes when he realizes a major life hack to achieve financial and professional success at work with his white bosses and clients.
He learns to put on a white man voice (which is portrayed by David Cross), and sell the shit out of some products. His success at work leads him to interactions with Steve Lift (Hammer) who is a cocaine-loving CEO eager to make money, but it also leaves him at odds with his activist girlfriend, Detroit, (Thompson) who sees his job for what it really is: corporate bullshit.
The title comes from the opening telemarketer spiel which we've all been greeted with before, "Sorry to bother you..." but at the end of the day, Stanfield, Thompson, and Hammer (who was the on the on-set weed hookup) can bother us all they want.
And if all this goodness is making you just insane with excitement then maybe this fun fact about the film from Hammer's Twitter will be the cheery on top: "Go see Sorry To Bother You in theaters this summer if you want to see me bash a two foot line.…"
Like I said, bizarro masterpiece.
Sorry to Bother you also stars Danny Glover, Terry Crews, Steven Yeun, Kate Berlant, and Patton Oswalt's voice. It hits limited theaters July 6 .
