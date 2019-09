Can We Please Make Armie Hammer Happen?

So, why, with all these roles, do I still need to convince you of Armie Hammer's appeal? Well, let's just say that Armie hasn't quite happened yet. He's been on the cusp of stardom since 2013, when Elle magazine declared him the "male movie star of tomorrow." Part of that is maybe because he's too handsome. I mean, when I read the plot of Stanley Tucci's The Final Portrait, the Alberto Giacometti biopic starring Geoffrey Rush set to be released later this year, my first thoughts were: "Armie. Hammer. Models. Abs. Oh. My God. Naked? Maybe? Please?"and I lost all speech capacity. (I'm sure it's a very complex film with many nuances.) But once your eyes uncross and you wipe the drool from your chin, you start to realize that this guy is good. He's charismatic. He's got range. He's one meaty role away from realizing his Hollywood potential.