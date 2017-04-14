Hammer is also an actor. He starred as the Winklevoss twins in 2010's The Social Network (no, he doesn't have a twin in real life — that was some other actor wearing a green mask so Hammer's face could be super-imposed over his own). Since then, the 30-year-old actor has acted in a variety of roles ranging from spy-thriller (The Man from U.N.C.L.E) to a Tom Ford drama (Nocturnal Animals) to a new age Western (Free Fire). He's also set to star in one of the stand-out romance films from Sundance (Call Me By Your Name). Looks and personality-wise, he's like a blonde Jon Hamm (in terms of both height and silliness). Career-wise, he's slating himself to be the new and improved Bradley Cooper.