Armie Hammer On Playing The Year's Most Eccentric Villain & The Necessity Of Tracksuits

"We just didn’t stop. Doing travel for press, you’re going to totally new places every single time, and have this same experience over and over. You end up in a nice hotel. You end up doing press. You get arguably the same questions [Ed note: he was not referring to me], maybe phrased differently, but the same questions, over and over. You have great food, but then you’re also with the same exact people so it’s almost like totally different, but totally the same. It was really psychologically taxing. Then you have all of the clothes you need to take and all the stuff they’re shipping, and you’re doing wardrobe fittings. Eventually one day I was like, "I am so over this. If I’m going to still be doing this, and you want my attention, I am just going to be comfortable." And that’s where the tracksuits came from."