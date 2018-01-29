It's Time For Timothée Chalamet & Armie Hammer To Be The Next Batman & Robin

After you've seen Call Me By Your Name five times, it starts to impact your day-to-day life. You start seeing shades of the Oscar-nominated film everywhere. You can't look at peaches the same. You start daydreaming about a trip — or permanent relocation — to Crema, Italy. Flies suddenly seem poetic. Oh, and you start mentally casting Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet in every movie possible.
Thankfully, I'm not the only one. The two stars, and IRL best friends, are also seeing visions of a Hammer-Chalamet Hollywood takeover. With a sequel to CMBYN all but confirmed, it's safe to say that the film's director, Luca Guadagnino, is also high off the two actor's permeable on-screen chemistry. And this latest movie pitch really needs to happen.
Speaking with the UK site, Movie'n'co on the final leg of their CMBYN press tour, Hammer was asked about his audition to play a "deranged" Batman in a Justice League film. The movie never came to fruition, but the interviewer admitted that he couldn't stop imagining Hammer and Chalamet playing our generations' Batman and Robin. Plus, he pitched that Guadagnino could direct, and, um, how do you say "One hundred percent yes" in Italian?
Elio and Oliver were equally psyched about the premise.
This isn't the first foray into the comic book and super hero sector for Chalamet either. In addition to Hammer almost being the fucked up Batman of our dreams, Chalamet also did what every fresh, talented young actor does: he auditioned to play Spiderman.
Now, I don't necessarily need either of these talented humans to enter the crazy world of superhero franchises, BUT the idea of a Guadagnino-helmed indie comic book film sounds too good too ignore. Let's pretend it's real and get into some of the specifics. First, we would need to get rid of Ben Affleck (although he appears to already be doing that himself), sub in Hammer, add Chalamet. We'd definitely keep Gal Gadot, but I'd also like to throw The Flordia Project's Brooklynn Prince in there as Wonder Woman's sidekick (not sure if that's a thing, but let's call her... Thrush — it's a bird joke). Obviously, Robin would also have to have a catchy nickname or two.
Lastly, I have one *extremely* important request though — instead of that tired old Batsuit, can Batman wear a tracksuit instead?
