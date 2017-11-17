The Most Important Thing You Need To Know About The Peach Scene In Call Me By Your Name

You may have noticed a lot of peaches popping up on your Twitter feed recently. Fear not, it's not an obscure cult, or a new youth term you have yet to master. It's actually a tribute to the greatest love story of 2017.
I'm referring to Call Me By Your Name, Luca Guadagnino's upcoming masterpiece starring Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer as Elio and Oliver, who fall in love over the course of a torrid summer in Italy, circa 1983. Based on the 2007 book by André Aciman, it's a tale of sexual awakenings and first loves that will reach inside your chest and slowly tug at your heart until it literally explodes.
Speaking of explosions, if you've read the book, you'll know all about The. Peach. Scene. If not, well, you're in for a moment.
Regardless, trust me when I say it is essential for any current or future fan of Call Me By Your Name to master the art of correctly wielding a peach emoji. To that aim, I asked the cast which one they preferred: the one Apple provides on its keyboard, or the infamous one created by Kim Kardashian as part of her Kimoji line?
For reference, here they are side by side, courtesy of my Refinery29 colleague Morgan Baila. This is also the exact text submitted to Armie Hammer, Timothée Chalamet, and Luca Guadagnino for their judgement.
Actually, let me just let Armie Hammer sum up the debate for you: "Which emoji do you think is better for the peach scene — the one with cum on it, or the one that's just a regular peach?"
The verdict? Guadagnino, a collaborator, invited the others to weigh in before announcing: "The Apple version. Because you can use a peach in many different ways, and people of any gender can use it. The Kardashian one is restrictive."
You have your orders.
"Call Me By Your Name" hits theaters November 24.
