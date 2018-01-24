If you saw Call Me By Your Name, you probably also searched for a Groupon for a vacation to an idyllic Italian village. Stars Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer apparently couldn't wait to get back to the country they shot their buzzed-about film in: In a statement to Entertainment Weekly regarding his Best Actor Oscar nod, Chalamet revealed that he's back in Italy with both his co-star and Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino.
Hmm... are these two already at work on Guadagnino's sequel, planned for 2020? Or are they just stoked to be hanging out, eating oranges straight from the trees, and living la dolce vita?
Advertisement
Either way, Chalamet is super grateful for every single moment of his Call Me By Your Name experience.
"I've been traveling with Armie Hammer the last twelve hours. We land in two hours and we will be back in Italy together for the first time in a year and a half. Tonight we’re getting dinner with Luca Guadagnino," Chalamet told EW, before going on to thank his director and co-star for helping him achieve one of the highest honors in acting. "Without Luca’s true mastery and vision, and without Armie's trust and guidance, without the public arts funding that made my high school education at LaGuardia possible, I wouldn’t be in this position. Thank you to those that made this possible, and the Academy, for this recognition."
"okay quick #GRATITUDEPOST because I mean holy shit what a day. IT TAKES A VILLAGE!," the actor wrote in the caption of a photo of his name listed with fellow Best Actor nominees like Gary Oldman and Denzel Washington.
Hammer, who did not earn an Oscar nod for his performance (but, umm, totally should have?) shared a pic proving that he was, indeed, in Italy.
"Living the Dolce Vita," Hammer wrote in the caption of a photo depicting him and his wife, Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, on the Spanish Steps in Rome. (I'm hoping that Chalamet at least took this photo.)
Congrats to the whole CMBYN team, and umm, invite us next time you want to jetset off to Italy, k?
Advertisement
Read These Stories Next:
Timothée Chalamet Won Everyone's Heart When He Dabbed After Winning This Award
James Ivory Is The Timothée Chalamet Stan In All Of Us
Why Literal Angel Timothée Chalamet Cried At The Oscars
Let's Talk About All The Flies In Call Me By Your Name
Everything I Missed From The Call Me By Your Name Book While Watching The Movie
James Ivory Is The Timothée Chalamet Stan In All Of Us
Why Literal Angel Timothée Chalamet Cried At The Oscars
Let's Talk About All The Flies In Call Me By Your Name
Everything I Missed From The Call Me By Your Name Book While Watching The Movie
Advertisement