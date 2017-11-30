Armie Hammer's Kisses Were So Passionate That Timothée Chalamet Got Razor Burn

Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet have said in various interviews that they got along well on the set of Call Me By Your Name. But apparently, their first meeting was more than a friendly sit-down — shortly after they met, the two actors ended up rehearsing a makeout scene.
Chalamet and Hammer appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday, and they laughed about their first meeting.
"Luca [Guadagnino], our director, one day says, 'Okay, let's do a rehearsal, we are going to go into the backyard — join us," Chalamet told DeGeneres of the movie's filming. They decided to open the script to a random page and practice that scene — and they came up with a surprising option.
"We get to the page on the script, and all it says is 'Elio and Oliver roll around in the grass making out," Hammer added. "We kind of look at each other, and we're like, 'All right, here we go! That's why we're here, let's do this.'"
Apparently, though, things weren't up to snuff at first — they told DeGeneres that Guadignino told them to act more "passionately" during the scene. And it sounds like he pulled a cruel trick on them to get to that point.
"So we start making out, and we're making out, and making out, and we're making out, and no one is saying 'stop,'" Hammer told DeGeneres. "All the sudden, we both kind of stop, and we look, and Luca had just walked away. He had just left us there rolling around in the grass. And that was our only rehearsal."
Chalamet also joked that he had to deal with razor burn for the first time while filming the movie.
"Armie didn't have to deal with it, because I am on the cusp of manhood, and I don't really have to shave ever, but he has a significant beard going on," Chalamet said. "That's a real thing people deal with!"
Check out the interview below.
