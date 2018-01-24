"I've been traveling with Armie Hammer the last twelve hours. We land in two hours and we will be back in Italy together for the first time in a year and a half. Tonight we’re getting dinner with Luca Guadagnino," Chalamet told EW, before going on to thank his director and co-star for helping him achieve one of the highest honours in acting. "Without Luca’s true mastery and vision, and without Armie's trust and guidance, without the public arts funding that made my high school education at LaGuardia possible, I wouldn’t be in this position. Thank you to those that made this possible, and the Academy, for this recognition."